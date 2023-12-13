Frankfurt want West Ham star to join Van de Beek in ambitious double swoop on Premier League

Eintracht Frankfurt are targeting West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer in addition to Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek in a sensational January double deal, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Bundesliga side are looking towards the Premier League for new recruits as they plot a move for the West Ham defender as well as the Manchester United midfielder – and the signs are positive from both angles for Frankfurt.

Kehrer has been limited to just 21 Premier League minutes and is yet to start a game for West Ham this season, with manager David Moyes preferring other options in his defence.

The 27-year-old’s stint at West Ham has not gone as well as anticipated following his arrival on a four-year contract from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £10.1million in the summer of 2022.

In order to reconfigure the squad across 2024, West Ham are looking to start offloading a few players in January and sources are indicating Kehrer would be one of those available. Frankfurt are understood to have used intermediaries to touch base already over a potential move.

At the same time, the German side are also in advanced talks over a deal for Man United’s Van de Beek, who has struggled for minutes since being signed from Ajax by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2020.

Van de Beek finally set to leave Man Utd in January

The targeting of Van de Beek at this stage of the year is smart from the German side as it gives them the jump on other clubs across Europe who have been showing interest.

United and the player want a move to come through in time for the beginning of January and this early contact has developed quickly so that everyone understands the conditions around the deal and the chances of an agreement being found are increased.

Van de Beek has struggled to force his way into the plans of three managers – Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag, who oversaw his emergence at Ajax – since arriving at Old Trafford more than three years ago.

The Dutch star, still just 26, spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Everton under Frank Lampard as the Merseyside club escaped the threat of relegation,

Having played just three minutes in the Premier League so far this season, a permanent move away from Manchester United would offer Van de Beek the chance to restart his career, having been a key member of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

