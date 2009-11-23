The midfielder, who was returning from a one-match ban, was shown a straight red card for a needless two-footed challenge on Ahmed Deen in the 95th minute of Saturday’s goalless draw at Barnet and now misses games against the Gulls, Huddersfield and Lincoln.

Otherwise, manager Micky Adams is not expected to have any other absentees from the squad he took to Underhill as Vale look to build upon a run of five draws and one win from their last seven games in all competitions.

John McCombe sustained a nasty cut under his eye against the Bees but should be okay while fellow defender Gareth Owen will continue to wear his specially made face mask to protect his fractured cheekbone.

Geoff Horsfield returned to training last Thursday after a groin injury but whether he has enough fitness under his belt to be considered in Vale’s matchday 18 is another matter. Although his inclusion would add some depth to an attack that is struggling for inspiration at the moment.