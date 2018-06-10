Fred arrival prompts Herrera to make Man Utd future decision

Ander Herrera has rejected the chance to re-join a former club after vowing to stay and fight for his future at Manchester United.

The Spaniard’s place in the United side is under severe threat following the £52.5m arrival of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Despite being a firm favourite of Jose Mourinho, the player was restricted to just 26 Premier League appearances in the season just finished, with many of these coming off the Manchester United bench.

And now the arrival of Fred from the Ukrainian side looks set to further limit the player’s first-team chances.

That has prompted his former club Athletic Bilbao to launch a firm approach to bring him back to the club this summer, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Spaniard left the San Mames in 2014 but with just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, talk of a return to Athletic has gathered pace.

However, the Mail claims Herrera has told Bilbao he wants to stay and fight for his place at United and will look to review the situation this time next year.

The 28-year-old could then leave on a free transfer – possibly leading United to try and sell the midfielder now.

Discussing his future at the club earlier this summer, Herrera insisted he would only leave if the club forced him out.

“I want to be here next season and unless the club sack me, I will be here in pre-season and fight to keep adding games to my total,” he said in The Guardian.

“In football, what today is black is white tomorrow. So if you think about what can happen in the summer, maybe the club signs four midfielders and they don’t want me any more.

“The only thing I can do is train well today and train well tomorrow. That’s all I can say – and of course if the club wants to talk to me [to extend my contract, which runs out in June 2019] I will listen to them because I am happy here.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.