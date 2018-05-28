Fred arrives in England as Man Utd look to tie up £53m transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has touched down in England ahead of Brazil’s friendly match against Croatia.

The Metro claims that Manchester United are hoping to use the opportunity to get a deal for Fred over the line.

Brazil will play Croatia in a international friendly at Anfield on June 3 as they prepare for the World Cup in Russia and they will be staying in Tottenham’s training facility.

Jose Mourinho is looking to improve his midfield with Michael Carrick joining the coaching staff and Marouane Fellaini’s future still up in the air.

Former Arsenal star Gilberto Silva – who is Fred’s agent – has reportedly already met up with United’s hierarchy this week to lay the groundwork for the Brazilian’s arrival.

It is expected that the Shakhtar star will cost his full £53million release clause with the Red Devils keen to tie up a deal while he is in the UK.

Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov has claimed that the club will get a fair deal for the midfielder, he said: “We’ll get exactly the amount he costs. We can’t get a dollar if the player costs 50 cents.

“We don’t want to sell him for 50 cents if the footballer costs a dollar. This will be a market price, the fair price and it will be beneficial both for the club inviting Fred and for us.

“That is, I can somewhat feel that Fred will be more expensive than Fernandinho and Alex Teixeira.”

