Jose Mourinho’s most-expensive summer recruit, Fred, has explained why he decided to turn his back on a move to Manchester City in favour of Manchester United.

It proved a frustrating summer for the United manager after he missed out on deals for a series of central defensive target – but Mourinho did score a win when he convinced £52.5m Brazil midfielder Fred to opt for Old Trafford ahead of the Etihad when it became clear he would leave Shakhtar Donetsk.

The news comes after it was claimed that Fred could have earned more money had he moved to the blue side of Manchester, and while the player has been used sparingly by Mourinho in recent weeks – much to Paulo Fonseca’s chagrin – the midfielder has now explained how key Mourinho was in convincing to turn his back on Pep Guardiola’s side.

“That’s true, I received an offer from them [City] and even talked to my Brazilian team-mates who play for our neighbours,” Fred told FourFourTwo.

“They were trying to convince me to join them, but in the end it didn’t happen.

“Then it was the summer and, as I said, there were other offers, including from United. I quickly decided that was the right move for me.

“Mourinho is a top, top professional and every player likes to work with such a winner. I’m learning things from him, that’s for sure. He can be quite strict, but that’s part of his job.

“He’s also friendly and funny off the pitch, and jokes with us in the dressing room. Jose was crucial in my decision to join Manchester United and I’m grateful for his interest in my football.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has featured nine times for United so far, scoring his solitary goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Wolves at Old Trafford back in September.

United face City in the Premier League on Sunday and Fred is once again expected to start on the bench.

