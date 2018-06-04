Fred keeping Man Utd guessing as he discusses potential move

Brazil midfielder Fred was giving nothing away when questioned about his impending £52million switch to Manchester United.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, who featured as an 82nd-minute substitute in Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, will become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, with reports suggesting a medical has been booked in for this week.

Fred told Brazilian newspaper Globo: “I’ll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it.

“I want to focus only on the team. It’s a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside.”

Reports in Brazil indicated that a deal to become United’s first signing of the summer is so close that the player is due to use his time in the north-west to head to Old Trafford for a medical.

But Fred was evasive when questioned about his exact itinerary, insisting: “I’m going to talk to the people and meet my friends. I still do not know where I’m going.”

Meanwhile Brazil coach Tite urged the player to resolve his future as soon as possible in order to retain focus on the finals in Russia.

Brazil complete preparations ahead of their quest for a six World Cup title when they face Austria in Vienna next Sunday.

After the 2-0 win, Tite told reporters: “When there is some referral, which is inevitable, the plan is to resolve it as soon as possible.

“If I were a [manager], I would ask to hire him too.”

United are already reportedly close to agreeing to sign 19-year-old right-back Diogo Dalot from Porto.

