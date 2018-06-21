Fred reacts to Man Utd move after £52.5m deal is announced

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donestsk, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, after completing a medical.

United reached agreement with Shakhtar earlier this month, with the Premier League club reportedly paying a fee of £52.5million.

Fred told the club’s website, www.manutd.com: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

Fred missed Brazil’s opening match of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday with an ankle injury.

United boss Mourinho said: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities. His creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game.

“I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

