Fred responds to Man Utd transfer talk with positive message to fans

Manchester United star Fred has appeared to distance himself from reports he could be sold by the club this week.

The Brazilian struggled to live up to his price tag after securing a £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, managing just 13 starts in the Premier League.

As such, reports in Italy on Sunday claimed Fiorentina are showing an interest in the midfield flop Fred, with La Nazione claiming they see Fred as a player who could seriously bolster their midfield and help them avoid another battle against relegation to Serie B.

A reunion with former Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca at Roma was also suggested, but the Italian side already have enough options in midfield, leaving La Viola as apparent sole suitors.

However, Fred has appeared to insist his future remains at Old Trafford by posting a message on social media.

“A blessed week to everyone,” Fred posted on his Instagram story. “Let’s training,” followed by emojis of a football, love heart and praying hands.

Fred acknowledges he struggled to bed-in during his first season at the club, but remains confident he can still be a success at Old Trafford.

“My first season was a bit difficult,” the Brazilian told Inside United.

“The first year is always a little bit difficult, a year of adaptation, and, moreover, we had a season that wasn’t too strong in terms of the Premier League.

“But now I’m more used to the league and I’ve been working hard. I’ve talked to the manager and backroom staff, and this season is going to be better than last season. I’m sure it is going to be very successful.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another one backing Fred to improve upon his first season showings, thanks to the added stability around him in the spine of the team.

