Fred believes Manchester United supporters will soon start to see the best of him after dismissing reports he could be asked to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed in a big-money £52m deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in summer 2018, but has largely struggled to live up to expectations and amid unusual claims about why he was signed in the first place.

And Fred’s performance was subjected to plenty of criticism with BBC pundit Martin Keown tearing strips of the midfielder on Match of the Day 2, while Gary Neville was left to angrily point the finger at Ed Woodward and the United board.

And following his woeful display against Newcastle prior to the international break, reports suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had lost patience with the Brazilian and had earmarked an impressive Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder as a January replacement for Fred, who would be allowed to move on.

However, Fred, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, believes he has to be afforded more time and insists he has no plans to leave United.

“My first season was difficult but that is normal when a footballer changes league,” he said. “The Ukrainian league isn’t as strong as the Premier League. It’s faster and more physical here.

“You need to start games strongly and finish them strongly. It’s the full force for 90 minutes, but it takes time to adapt to English football when you come from Ukraine, even though I was playing against some of the best teams in the Champions League, but I believe I am adapting.”

In response to claims he could leave Old Trafford, Fred insists he wants to stay and has revealed he is taking English lessons and that his family have settled in Manchester.

“I’m learning day by day. I feel like I’m getting better. I have a big heart. I will play better,” he said. “I like Manchester. My family are here and they like it too. They are speaking English. I’m having English classes, too, but it’s not possible all the time because we travel a lot but we speak lots of languages here.

“I have a good relationship with the manager and the coaches. I speak to the coach [Mike Phelan] every day. And to Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna]. Michael played in my position – he knows what he is saying. They are always encouraging me and I feel the support of fans, too. And I thank them for that.”

