Watford have re-signed defender Adrian Mariappa on a three-year contract, while the Hornets have also snapped up Chelsea star Kenedy on loan.

Brazil star Kenedy has joined the club on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old, who can play as a forward or left-back, made 20 appearances for the Blues last season.

Mariappa, 29, who was released by Crystal Palace earlier this summer, came through Watford’s academy, establishing himself at the club in the 2006-07 season before their relegation from the Premier League.

After 247 appearances Mariappa joined Reading, who were similarly relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship, before signing for Palace a year later.

The last of his appearances there came in May’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

The Jamaica international’s return to Vicarage Road was announced on the Hornet’s official website.