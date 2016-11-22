Free-talking Zlatan admits Man Utd aren’t at PSG’s level

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sparked controversy by admitting he joined a weaker side when he left Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United this summer.



The Swede has moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer over the summer and has scored six goals in 11 Premier League matches for the Red Devils so far.

United currently sit sixth with 19 points from their 12 games played so far but after three successive draws at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s side lie nine points adrift of table-topping Chelsea.

Despite his worries about the strength of the United squad, Ibrahimovic admits the challenge was part of the reason he joined the club, along with the attraction of playing under Jose Mourinho again.

“The team I signed for this summer is not as strong as the one I left,” he told Aftonbladet. “But when Mourinho called the decision was easy.

“When he calls I have no problem coming, all we had to decide was when I was to be presented as Man U player. The rest, the financial deal, was not the difficult part.

“It was about the challenge really, and I will never say no to a challenge. This is what I wanted; coming to one of the world’s biggest clubs, that has had troubles and not won much of late, and try the Premier League. That is the challenge.”

United could ultimately prove too much of a challenge for the striker and Ibrahimovic could already be planning his next move with Major League Soccer a rumoured possibility.

“It’s a huge option for me,” he said. “For the football and everything else.

“I can see myself conquering the US as I have with Europe. Lots of people stay in one place throughout their career, but I’ve travelled around like Napoleon, and conquered every new country where I’ve set foot.

“So perhaps I should do what Napoleon didn’t and cross the Atlantic and conquer the States as well.”