French football expert tips Liverpool to sign Fekir despite Man Utd bid

There is still a “very high chance” that Nabil Fekir will join Liverpool this summer despite the apparent collapse of his transfer from Lyon.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes that there is still an appetite to get the deal completed, despite a medical problem reportedly leading to Lyon refusing to renegotiate the £53m transfer.

Lyon might have been hoping that an impressive World Cup would raise interest in Fekir but he has played only a bit-part role in France’s progression to the last 16.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast. Johnson said: “I think there’s a very high chance that he ends up with Liverpool.

“His agent has said that the deal is not done.

“Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted further talks could happen but Liverpool will have to be patient until after the World Cup.

“The way the World Cup has gone at the moment for Fekir, I wouldn’t say there’s been massive added value on top of his price which is a good thing for them.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly submitted a bid for Fekir with the Premier League club willing to match their £53million valuation.