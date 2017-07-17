French forward to leave Newcastle in shock move to Turkey

Popular winger Yoan Gouffran is reportedly set to end his four-and-a-half-year stay at Newcastle with a shock move to Turkey.

The 31-year-old joined the Magpies in a cut-price £500,000 move from Bordeaux in January 2013 and has gone on to make 127 appearances for the club, scoring 19 times.

The winger is out of contract this summer, but has been offered fresh terms by United as they prepare for their return to the Premier League after a one-year absence.

But reports on Turkish Football state the winger has agreed terms on a two-year deal with Turkish Super Lig new boys Goztepe and will complete the free transfer move in the coming days.

Founded in 1925, Goztepe are one of the oldest and best supported clubs in Turkey.

The Izmir based outfit have powerful backers and are owned by Turkish oil tycoon Mehmet Sepil.

Goztepe will compete in the Super Lig after years in the wilderness. The club dropped into the amateur leagues before turning around their fortunes over the past decade.

News of Gouffran’s departure will come as another transfer blow to Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who has struggled to land his key targets this summer.

And Gouffran’s exit is likely to mean the club steps up their efforts to land Kamil Grosicki’s from near-by Hull, with the Poland winger linked with a £12million switch to both Newcastle and Watford.