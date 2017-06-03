French interest emerges as Man Utd prepare to sell Januzaj

Adnan Januzaj will be officially told by Manchester United next week that he has no future at the club, according to a report on Saturday.

The Belgium star’s emergence was probably the highlight of David Moyes’ ill-fated nine months in charge at Old Trafford – but since then, the Brussels-born player has seen his career massively stall.

He spent a chunk of the 2015/16 season on loan with Borussia Dortmund, but only made six appearances after struggling to make an impression before returning to Manchester United.

This season, the player has fared slightly better, where he was reunited with Moyes at Sunderland, making 25 Premier League appearances as the struggling side were relegated to the Championship.

The player had spoken of his desire to still make a success of his Manchester United career – citing the often maligned Marouane Fellaini as his inspiration – but it seems his time at the club is finally set to come to a close.

The Times claims Januzaj, however, will be afforded no fresh chances by Jose Mourinho and a meeting next week will confirm the club’s plans to sell him this summer.

Januzaj has one year left on his current deal, weakening United’s negotiating position, though the club would still hope to generate anywhere between £10million and £15million from his sale.

The broadsheet also claims the main interest in the player comes from Ligue 1, with both Marseille and Lyon showing the strongest interest.

The French clubs are apparently unfazed by Januzaj’s recent struggles and believe that they can coax the best form out of a player who was once rated as one of the best young talents in Europe.

Astonishingly, the player was handed a £50,000 a week deal by United soon after his breakthrough under Moyes, and United are understandably keen to sell him off and use the funds towards their summer rebuilding.

The player has made a total of 63 appearances during his time at Manchester United, scoring five times.