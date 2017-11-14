French media announces details of Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona move

Barcelona have won the race to sign Antoine Griezmann, according to reports in the French media.

The France forward has emerged as one of Europe’s most-sought after forwards in recent years, having scored at least 25 times in his last three seasons for Atletico Madrid.

The player seemed destined to leave for Manchester United last summer, before Atleti’s transfer embargo forced a U-turn which saw Griezmann rewarded with a new deal at the club.

But according to Le10 Sport, Atletico have honoured an agreement to let Griezmann leave and a deal to take him to Barcelona will be announced shortly.

The French outlet claims the Catalan giants are willing to pay the France international €20m (£17.8m) a year on a five-year contract.

It is unclear how much the transfer will cost Barcelona, but with Griezmann’s release clause reportedly dropping from €200m (£178.9m) to €100m (£89.45m) on January 1, it’s believed the deal will be far nearer the lower figure.

Griezmann for his part has made no secret of his desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and earlier this week admitted a move to PSG would be a “dream”.

However, it seems the player is destined to move to the Nou Camp where he would team up in a mouthwatering attack that already boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.