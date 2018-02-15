Report claims Ronaldo wants move to one of two London clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his agent to sound out moves to either Arsenal or Chelsea after deciding he wants out of Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in France.

Le 10 Sport claims to have gained insider information suggesting the Portuguese superstar has decided this will be his final season in La Liga regardless of whether Real managed to win their third successive Champions League crown.

It’s suggested has grown frustrated with life in Spain recently and feels he was not adequately backed by Real over his tax court case last year, while he is also annoyed with his current salary and the club’s failure to offer him a new deal.

Furthermore, they claim the 33-year-old wants to move to London and raise his son Cristiano jnr in the English capital, where he believes the education system will afford him the best prospects in life.

With that desire in mind, his agent, Jorge Mendes, is already said to have approached the three big Premier League clubs in London in Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

It’s suggested, however, that Spurs have little interest in signing the 33-year-old, although a move to either Chelsea and Arsenal remains a possibility despite the duo having reservations over whether they could afford both the transfer fee and Ronaldo’s wages.

It’s believed Real Madrid, who have been linked with moves for Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane and Neymar as they bid to remodel their attack, would be seeking around £80million for the player, despite the fact he has a €1bn release clause inserted in his Bernabeu contract.

His potential wages of around £250,000 a week would not be too problematic for a player on the other side of 30, but neither club has shown a willingness to break the bank for players approaching the winters of their careers. In fact, Chelsea’s efforts to sign Edin Dzeko last month collapsed over the 31-year-old Bosnian’s wage demands and Chelsea’s unwillingness to bend their own limits for players of a certain age.

Ronaldo was in good goalscoring form on Wednesday night as he struck twice against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 and it’s suggested both he and Mendes would consider a move to PSG if they cannot secure a move to London.

