French media launches into former West Ham star Payet

Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet has been blasted by certain members of the French media.

Payet acrimoniously quit the Hammers to return to Marseille in January and ended last season with four goals and three assists in 15 Ligue 1 outings.

This campaign has proved to be a real struggle for the 30-year-old, however, with Payet scoring just once in 23 games in all competitions and making only 12 starts for the French giants.

Payet has been criticised for being overweight since returning to his homeland, with the move not going anywhere near as well as Marseille would have hoped.

“For now, it’s a failure,” Marseille expert Alexandre Jacquin told La Provence. “A complete failure is a bit harsh, but it’s still a failure in terms of stats, influence on the pitch, and the captain’s armband doesn’t exactly give him more weight in this team.”

On the subject of his weight, fellow pundit Daniel Riolo asked RMC Sport: “How many kilos does Payet have to lose?

“He’s a €30m transfer. There has to be someone at the club who can tell him he’s about to break the scales? He’s plump like a Turkish Delight. He’s a professional football player.”