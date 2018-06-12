French media predicts fresh twist in Liverpool’s bid to sign £53m Fekir

Liverpool could still be successful in their efforts to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon, according to reports in the French media.

The France star had looked set to become the £53million replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Anfield until his club Lyon released a statement at the weekend saying that talks with the Merseysiders had ended.

It has since emerged that Liverpool’s medical staff had expressed grave reservations over the player’s knee injury, which required major surgery three years ago and a minor operation again last March.

Liverpool appear to have changed their transfer plans over Fekir and now look instead to pursue a deal for Stoke star Xherdan Shaqiri, who can leave for £13.5m thanks to a clause in his contract.

However, reports in France believe Liverpool could still land their man and so.foot.com writes that problematic Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas could yet be persuaded into accepting a deal for Fekir Liverpool were believed to be seeking.

They have warned readers “don’t eat the popcorn now, because the saga is just beginning.”

Meanwhile, Lyon’s share price plummeted further on Monday, leading to further speculation in the French media that the club’s prized asset could be set to move on in the coming days.

However, that all seems quite far from the truth right now given the Liverpool medical team’s assessment that signing Fekir would prove too risky a move for the club to take.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk readers have been speculating on whom Liverpool should sign instead in the wake of the collapsed Fekir move.

