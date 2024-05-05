French president Macron hopes Real Madrid show ‘spirit’ to alter Mbappe stance for dream he ‘really wants’

Emmanuel Macron has subtly suggested Real Madrid should allow Kylian Mbappe to play in the Olympics

Emmanuel Macron has suggested he is hopeful Real Madrid change their stance on not allowing Kylian Mbappe to participate in the Olympics in the “spirit” of the games.

It was reported some time ago that Mbappe’s chances of playing at his home Olympic games were dwindling. That is largely due to the fact he’s likely to be playing for Real Madrid by then.

While nor he or the La Liga giants have confirmed that move, a lot of outlets have.

It’s clear that the striker is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after telling them he would not renew his deal, and he has long looked destined for Real, and if a myriad of reports are to be believed, that remains the case.

Initial reports suggested that due to the schedule meaning Mbappe would miss part of the start of his first Real season, it was unlikely he’d be made available for France.

It has since been reported that Real will not release any of their players for the tournament.

That’s a blow for Mbappe more than some others, as the Olympics are in his home country, and he has revealed himself that he is eager to play in them.

The country’s president, Macron, has since revealed his father told him of the same dream.

Macron pushing for Mbappe’s Olympic dream

“I found myself on the field with his father last week and I asked him the question. He told me: ‘He wants to do them,'” Macron told La Tribune Dimanche.

The president is now subtly pushing for Mbappe’s inclusion, though, as he announced his hope that players of many clubs will be allowed to represent their countries in the Olympics.

“I really hope that all European clubs will give their players this freedom,” Macron added.

Mbappe could play if still at PSG

Were he not leaving PSG, Mbappe would be able to play for France in the Olympics, as each Ligue 1 side will release their players for it.

Macron has hailed the league for that, and suggested it is in the spirit of the games to do so.

“I am pleased that all French clubs are doing it and I hope that others will follow suit. That’s the Olympic spirit: to elevate oneself,” he added.

Whether or not his comments prompt Real to allow Mbappe his dream remain to be seen.

It seems unlikely that will happen, but the president of the country hosting the games could conceivably have some sway.

