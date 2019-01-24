Arsenal are reported to have convinced PSG to allow midfielder Christopher Nkunku to move to Emirates Stadium on loan with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Unai Emery has been scouring Europe to sign a new midfielder this month as Aaron Ramsey edges towards the exit door. Talks over a deal for Barcelona for Denis Suarez are well documented – but on Thursday morning it emerged that talks between the clubs had stalled and the Spaniard was now likely to remain with the LaLiga giants.

However, the Gunners have very quickly moved on and it seems Emery and Co have had a breakthrough with PSG over a deal for Nkunku.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes this season, featuring just 13 times in Ligue 1 under Thomas Tuchel, with most of his starts reserved for domestic cup matches.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal have brokered a deal with PSG whereby Nkunku will move to north London on loan until the end of the season with an option to purchase him in the summer should he impress at the Emirates. It is that factor (the option to buy, as opposed the obligation to buy) that caused talks over Suarez to break down – but it seems PSG were far more willing to play ball.

The player is described as a box-to-box midfielder, and featured more regularly under former PSG boss Emery last season, playing 20 times and scoring four goals. Emery is clearly given he was the man who integrated him into the PSG first-team squad in during the Arsenal manager’s time in the French capital.

L’Equipe reports, however, that the deal is subject to PSG signing a potential replacement. They had been in for Frenkie De Jong prior to his move to Barcelona on Wednesday and are now thought to be considering a move for Chelsea target Leandro Paredes of Zenit St Petersburg.

The club are also expected to lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season, with the midfielder currently not being considered by Tuchel amid his contract impasse.

Nkunku has been capped six times by France at U21 level and knows Matteo Guendouzi well from their time together at that level; the latter of whom has featured prominently for Arsenal since his arrival from Lorient last summer.

Former Gunners star Paul Merson, meanwhile, has urged the club to consider signing a Watford star after claiming he would be an upgrade on their current midfield options.

