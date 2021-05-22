French source reveals ‘agreement’ reached over titanic Mbappe move

Global superstar Kylian Mbappe has reached an ‘agreement’ to join another European powerhouse over the next 12 months, according to a report.

The Frenchman, 22, is widely tipped to become football’s preeminent superstar on the world stage as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi begin to wind down. Already a World Cup winner and operating close to a goal per game over the last three seasons, Mbappe would be the dream signing for every European giant.

Mbappe’s contract in the French capital expires in June 2022. With just over a year remaining at PSG, speculation has swirled as to where his future lays.

Mauricio Pochettino raised English eyebrows last month when revealing Mbappe’s frequent questions about the Premier League.

Liverpool and Man City were given hope after a mid-May report indicated Mbappe was stalling over a new contract – despite fellow forward Neymar penning fresh terms.

The cost of acquiring the superstar would undoubtedly be high. Though given his contract situation, PSG may be pushed into selling for a discount price.

Now, French player representative, Bruno Satin, has dropped a bombshell. He told French TV station Canal+ of an apparent ‘agreement’ between Mbappe and Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

“My feeling is that he’s ready to do it [leave PSG],” Satin said (via Caught Offside and translated by Marca).

“I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid.

“At first, there will be an agreement on the player’s part. But there’s also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree.

“Obviously, the Qatari owners and PSG haven’t decided to move Mbappe on. He could, therefore, finish his contract and leave for nothing.”

Mbappe future could signal Salah’s Liverpool exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool will not consider anything less than £80m for Mohamed Salah this summer if Paris Saint-Germain come knocking for the striker.

That is the verdict from ESPN and their French football man Julien Laurens.

While Salah has not actively been looking at a move, there is a feeling in Paris that Salah could be persuaded to leave after four years on Merseyside.

Much will depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions are awaiting a contract decision from the France superstar.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has a list of potential replacements, which Laurens claims includes Salah.

The Mirror detailed the same possible exit route for Salah in mid-May, and concerns over his future arose earlier in the campaign after comments from his agent.

