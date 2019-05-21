Moussa Dembele has stressed his happiness at Lyon – but has seemingly refused to rule out the prospect of a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Arsenal.

The former Fulham and Celtic striker finds himself a man in demand this summer, amid claims he has been targeted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian’s No 1 target to replace Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.

Dembele has fired home 15 goals in Ligue 1 this season, leading to speculation that United are plotting a £50m approach to try and tempt Lyon into a sale.

The 22-year-old has also been touted as a target for Arsenal this summer amid reports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave for Real Madrid.

However, Dembele – back in Scotland this weekend to watch his former Celtic teammates lift the Scottish Premiership title – insists that while he remains committed to the Lyon cause, you never know what can happen in football.

“I signed for five years with Lyon and I’m happy there but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I’m happy to stay with Lyon next season but we’ll see.”

Dembele joined Lyon in a £20m deal from Celtic, but cunningly, the Scottish side inserted a 10% sell-on clause should he ever leave Lyon. The Bhoys had a similar arrangement over Virgil van Dijk, with the defender’s £75m switch from Southampton to Liverpool in January 2018 netting them a tidy £7.5m.

Dembele isn’t the only Lyon star on Manchester United’s radar this summer; reports on Monday claimed that Solskjaer had green-lighted a £50m+ approach for their midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

