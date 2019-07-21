Sheffield United have smashed their transfer record after signing striker Lys Mousset from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

France Under-21 international Mousset has put pen to paper on a three-year contract after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of £10million.

“For the third time this summer, the Blades have smashed the club’s transfer record,” United announced on their official website.

“French striker Lys Mousset has signed a three-deal with the Blades after an undisclosed fee with AFC Bournemouth was reached for his services.”

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m, but was mainly restricted to the role of substitute.

The 23-year-old, who scored five goals in 71 appearances for the Cherries, is the Blades’ fifth signing since winning automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Blades set a new transfer record when signing Callum Robinson from Preston earlier this month, having already broken it once to bring Luke Freeman to Bramall Lane from QPR.

The South Yorkshire club have also signed former Manchester United forward Ravel Morrison, while defender Phil Jagielka has returned to the Blades after his contract at Everton expired.

Mousset will compete with Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Robinson for a place in attack.

