French trio in at Arsenal, star quartet tipped for exit?

Arsenal are reportedly planning a huge squad overhaul this summer, with a several big-name players targeted – and up to six of their squad mainstays tipped to leave.

Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe top Arsenal’s transfer target list as Arsene Wenger plots a rebuilding job, with the Ligue 1 strikers valued at around £40million and £51million each.

The report in the Daily Mirror claims that Arsene Wenger, who is set to sign a new two-year deal at Emirates Stadium, is eyeing the pair and will also sanction the sales of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Although the Gunners have offered the duo new deals worth over £200,000 a week, it is thought Arsenal’s capitulation this season has convinced the pair to move on – with their exits expected to raise around £100million in funds.

Arsenal have already drawn up a list of transfer targets, with Lyon striker Lacazette, Monaco sensation Mbappe – who on Monday responded to talk he was a target for Manchester United – Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus and Celtic’s Moussa Dembele among their preferred options up front.

The reports, which are also backed up by The Times, claims Wenger will return for Lacazette having had an offer rejected for the player last summer, while a record breaking bid for teenager Mbappe is also being planned. In addition, it’s claimed the Gunners also believe they could tempt Dembele back to London from Celtic.

Furthermore, reports in the Daily Telegraph claim Arsenal are also tracking Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, with midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and Jack Wilshere, 25, likely to leave the Gunners.

The paper also claims the futures of goalkeeper David Ospina and full-backs Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs are also in doubt.

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is among those being linked for the left-back role at Arsenal, while Jack Butland, Kasper Schmeichel and Jordan Pickford are being eyes as goalkeeper with the long-term aim of displacing Petr Cech as Arsenal’s No 1.

