Barcelona are ready to make a bid for Newcastle United and Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes in the summer of 2025, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk that they plan to fund a move for him by selling Frenkie de Jong.

There are financial problems at Barcelona, but that has not stopped them from trying to sign new players. The LaLiga club are keen on a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, while Nottingham Forest star Murillo is also on their radar.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Barcelona have reignited their interest in Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes.

Barca have followed Guimaraes for a long time and have had him on the shortlist to strengthen their midfield.

The problem Barcelona have faced in getting a deal done for the Brazil international midfielder has been finances.

The situation of De Jong has complicated matters for Barcelona both financially and from a sporting perspective, but they still tried to sign Guimaraes last summer.

In June 2024, Barcelona put together €80million (£66.9m / $83.2m) for the Newcastle star. However, the midfielder’s release clause at the time was £100m, and the Magpies did not even negotiate over it.

De Jong is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer of 2026, and the European giants plan to sell the Netherlands international midfielder at the end of the season.

That would allow Barca a clear path to negotiate a transfer for Guimaraes, who was once described by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as “an exceptional holding midfielder” who is “aggressive, with the ball or without the ball”.

Barcelona are aiming to hold talks with Newcastle and Guimaraes over a summer move. We understand that the first steps will be taken in the next few weeks over selling De Jong and signing the 27-year-old Brazilian star as his replacement.

Manchester City also want Bruno Guimaraes

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona will face stiff competition from Man City for the signing of Guimaraes from Newcastle.

We reported in December 2024 that Guimaraes would be Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s “dream” signing.

Newcastle would not be willing to sell the midfielder in the January transfer window and would demand £100m for him.

That is too expensive for City, and although a January move is off the table, the defending Premier League champions are willing to pay £80m for the Newcastle star in the summer of 2025.

Latest Barcelona news: Fati pressure, Doku confusion

While Barcelona want to get rid of De Jong in the summer of 2025, they are actively trying to offload Ansu Fati in the January transfer window.

Fati has struggled for regular playing time at Barcelona, who have already told the forward that they are ready to cut ties with him in the middle of the season.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Barcelona chiefs are putting pressure on Fati’s agent to convince the forward to leave this month.

Man Utd are interested in a deal for the former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee, who has so far been adamant that he wants to stay at Barca and become a success for the Spanish and European giants.

One player who is supposedly keen on a move to Barcelona is Jeremy Doku. The Manchester City winger is not a regular in Guardiola’s starting lineup and wants to leave.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Doku has offered himself to Barcelona. The winger is reportedly ready to move to the LaLiga club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, the winger’s entourage has denied that speculation, with Doku now looking unlikely to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The Blaugrana want to sign Rashford in the January transfer window. Man Utd are ready to offload him now, with head coach Ruben Amorim not happy with him.

Barcelona have received a boost in their pursuit of Rashford, with a report claiming that the England international forward is ready to take a pay-cut and join them on loan.

