Liverpool are expected to be without defender Dejan Lovren until mid-October at the earliest after his stomach strain injury was deemed worse than originally feared.

The Croatian was given an extended break after his nation’s World Cup exploits, eventually returning to Melwood in late August complaining of a stomach injury.

It then came to light that the defender had played on through the World Cup with the injury, admitting later that his country’s last three matches in the tournament “almost killed him”.

The player was since sent to a specialist in Holland, where Lovren admitted “suffering a lot of pain” during Russia 2018.

While now back in light training, Liverpool have reported that the player is not expected to be available for first-team selection until after the next international break in October – with the match at Huddersfield on October 20 his reported target.

The news will obviously come as a blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who face a crucial set of fixtures both in the Premier League and Champions League.

In his absence, Joe Gomez has established himself as first-choice defensive partner to record signing Virgil van Dijk, with the 21-year-old’s impressive form set to earn him a significant pay rise at Anfield.

Joel Matip is Klopp’s only other recognised centre-half and he’ll likely come into the side for the Carabao Cup third round tie against Chelsea later this month.

