Fresh injury blow for Solskjaer as Man Utd star pulls out of internationals

Manchester United have been dealt a fresh injury blow by news that Nemanja Matic has been forced to pull out of the Serbia squad.

Serbia boss Mladen Krstajic has confirmed that the 30-year-old will not play in the upcoming fixtures against Germany and Portugal.

Matic had taken part United’s last two games after spending time out with a muscle injury, but Krstajic has suggested he suffered the problem towards the end of their FA Cup defeat to Wolves.

He told the Serbian FA website: “Nemanja Matic will not play in Wolfsburg, nor in Lisbon.

“He played the last match in the club but did not stay in the field until the end.”

Matic becomes the fourth United player to pull out of international duty this time around, with Luke Shaw out of the England squad to face the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial will not feature for France, and Victor Lindelof declined a call-up from Sweden as his wife is close to giving birth.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!