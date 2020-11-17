Fresh injury doubts force Man Utd star to train alone on international duty

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial trained away from his France colleagues on Monday evening due to “back problems”, according to a report.

RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi reported the news ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Sweden.

Didier Deschamps‘ men do not need to win in Paris after qualifying for the tournament’s finals on Saturday through N’Golo Kante’s goal against Portugal.

Nevertheless, Martial is a doubt for France’s upcoming match and it is unclear if he will remain absent thereafter.

Tanzi wrote on Twitter: “Anthony Martial has some back problems, he will train separately this evening at the Stade de France.”

United have so far fared better than some Premier League teams on the injury front. Indeed, Liverpool and Manchester City have suffered significantly more hardship.

Martial, meanwhile, has missed three Premier League games but that run came after his red card against Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has netted two goals and supplied three assists this season in seven appearances.

He featured in last weekend’s decisive win over Portugal and while Didier Deschamps insisted that Martial could improve, the head coach admitted that he felt “unfortunate” for the striker.

Deschamps told a press conference: “He lacked in finishing – it seemed a little bit clumsy. But sincerely, having watched the moments again, it came down to small margins.

“He is part of the group of players who have not been here for a long period of time. But he has changed during this period, on the pitch and off of it.

“With years, he has also gained maturity. He is much more determined – he already had quality. Things are more concrete.

“I feel a bit unfortunate for him because he was not rewarded with a goal, but he is very promising.”

