Versatility could be key to fresh Liverpool link to Nuno Mendes

Liverpool are again being linked with a move for highly-rated Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes – although there is an obvious snag.

The Reds were previously reported to be interested in the left-back in June.

Of course, since then, Jurgen Klopp has secured cover for Andy Robertson by signing Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool paid Olympiacos £12million for the defender, who looks at the perfect stage in his career. The 24-year-old is good enough to provide competition and play cup games but will still be happy to learn his trade.

So why would the Reds be interested in another left-back – as claimed by a new report from Alcochete Youth?

One possibility is that Mendes offers versatility. The 18-year-old can play as a centre-back and Klopp is a fan of players with the ability to operate in more than one area.

In June, A Bola claimed the Reds had made an enquiry to Sporting over a deal for Mendes.

However, Sporting then moved quickly to tie the teenager down to a new deal. As per the source, Mendes is now contracted to the Portuguese giants until summer 2025.

Furthermore, his exit clause has now been extended to €45million.

This is where the Liverpool link starts to look even more unlikely.

Liverpool reluctant to spend

The champions aren’t expected to splash the cash in this transfer window.

That’s shown by their refusal to fork out for striker Timo Werner. And also by their reluctance to pay big money for Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard continues to be linked but the deal has stalled.

As for Mendes, there could be a possibility that Sporting would consider a €20m sale now, with a guaranteed percentage of any future sale.

And with Dejan Lovren making his Liverpool exit and Joel Matip injury prone, some more cover at centre-back could be welcome.