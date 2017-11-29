Fresh setback for Cazorla as Arsenal man undergoes another op

Santi Cazorla has revealed he faces yet more surgery on his long-term Achilles injury – further delaying the Spaniard’s return for Arsenal.

The midfielder has been much missed by the Gunners since sustaining the injury a year ago – with the problem becoming so bad that the player almost lost his foot due to an infection.

Cazorla tweeted: “Due to some discomfort in the tendon over the last few days, I have had to return to the operating theatre.

“This will delay my return to the pitch but I maintain my enthusiasm and motivation to once again enjoy my great passion, football.”

Cazorla had to have skin taken from his arm and inserted into his Achilles after losing 8cms of the tendon following complications.

And in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca last month, Cazorla revealed just how close he came to having his foot amputated.

Cazorla said: “If you manage to walk with your son again in the garden, be satisfied, they [surgeons] told me.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the calcaneus bone and ate the Achilles tendon, I was 8 centimetres missing!”

