Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in fact not looking for £500,000 per week in his proposed new contract, according to a report.

The Egyptian has proved one of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings following his 2017 arrival from Roma. In that time, he has scored 127 goals in 206 games, hitting at least 20 goals in each season. Furthermore, despite a slump across the board last term, the 29-year-old notched 31 goals in 51 outings.

As such, Liverpool want to reward him for his contributions by extending his contract.

But despite the likes of Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk earning new deals, little progress has seemingly been made over Salah’s future.

Reports on Saturday claimed that the forward wants to earn £500,000 per week. Such a deal would break Liverpool’s current wage structure.

According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, though, those reports are untrue.

While the journalist does not state the monies Salah desires, he stresses that his demands are ‘not in the region’ of £500,000 per week.

For now, the Anfield club are continuing with talks with their star man and his agent. Ramy Abbas Issa has spoken out several times about his client on social media, most recently last month.

He said after Salah scored in the 3-0 win over Norwich: “I hope they’re watching”. This is believed to be aimed at Liverpool’s hierarchy.

In March, meanwhile, the agent posted a single full stop on Twitter after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp substituted Salah in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Should Salah extend his terms, he would become the latest senior Liverpool star to do so in recent months.

As well as Van Dijk and Henderson, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Andy Robertson have all signed new deals.

Konate tipped for Liverpool heights

Elsewhere, Nathaniel Phillips has tipped his fellow Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate for big things at Anfield.

Konate agreed a deal with the Reds in May and joined up with the squad in pre-season.

While he impressed there, he has yet to make his Premier League debut. Instead, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have rekindled a partnership at the back.

However, Phillips has insisted that his fellow defender has what it takes to flourish under Klopp.