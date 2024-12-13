Fresh Toni Kroos connection gives Real Madrid hope of sealing brilliant playmaker signing

Real Madrid have reportedly been boosted in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz after it was revealed that the Germany international has secured a major endorsement deal.

Wirtz has long been on Real’s radar as a potential marquee signing for the summer transfer window of 2025, even if the Spanish giants have been focusing more on the likes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies on free transfers as they hunt for two new full-backs.

Attacking midfielder Wirtz is viewed as an ideal candidate to add some creativity into Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield, as Real begin planning for life without legendary duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

However, Real are well aware that they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for the 21-year-old Wirtz, with the Bavarian giants having a reputation for signing the Bundesliga’s top talents. Indeed, it’s reported that Bayern have made the Leverkusen man their primary target for the January window.

But, according to reports from AS, Wirtz has agreed to represent a leading drinks brand, a deal that was formalised with the involvement of his father, who acts as his agent, and Volker Struth, the agent of Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos.

It’s stated that this connection could potentially work in Real Madrid’s favour as they look to win the race for Wirtz, who is also interesting Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Leverkusen, though, are unlikely to let their star player leave without recouping a significant sum for his services and are sad to be demanding at least €120million (£99.5m/$126m).

Bayern plotting ways to win Wirtz race

Bayern are reportedly exploring ways to beat Real and other rivals to a deal for Wirtz, which could involve selling high-profile players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka.

Offloading the attacking trio would help Vincent Kompany’s men free up resources for what would undoubtedly be a hefty investment in terms of Bundesliga transfers.

But, despite that strong competition, Real hope that Wirtz’s recent association with Kroos’ agent may give them the advantage in the race for the dynamic playmaker.

At this stage, however, it remains to be seen whether a transfer of that magnitude will actually go though in January or – as is more likely – the summer of 2025.

Latest Real Madrid news: Lisandro Martinez Exclusive / Jobe Bellingham links addressed

Real target Lisandro Martinez will not be made available by Manchester United, and they will only sell if an excessive fee beyond what they signed him for was offered, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United are pushing forward under new manager Ruben Amorim and despite some early bumps in the road they believe he is the right man for the job and aim to back him.

However, some reports have suggested that central defender Martinez could be a target for Real Madrid, who are going through their own rebuild and trying to create the best squad in the world, and that he could be sold to them.

They are looking at defensive options, however, trying to get Martinez out of Manchester will be extremely difficult, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude by making either of two moves, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both after him, as per reports.

