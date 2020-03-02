Fresh transfer hope for Man Utd as Erling Haaland makes big admission

Manchester United have been given new hope they could one day land January target Erling Haaland after the red-hot Norwegian striker made a major revelation over his future.

Haaland’s transfer saga was one of the most compelling chapters in the January transfer window.

Despite persistent and intense interest from Manchester United, the 19-year-old made the decision to switch Austria for Germany and sign on the dotted line for Borussia Dortmund.

That decision appears to have been vindicated in just a few short weeks, with Haaland notching an incredible 12 goals in nine games for his new club to make it 40 from 31 in all competitions this season and leading to ridiculous claims that Haaland will be the subject of a ‘money-no-object’ approach from Real Madrid this summer.

However, United’s failure to land Haaland was not through a want of trying and SportBild [via Sport Witness] stating last week that Red Bull Salzburg received a ‘mega-offer’ from the Red Devils ahead of the January window.

As per the German outlet, United made a bid of €60m to Salzburg, which included the €20m release clause in his contract with the Austrians and a further ‘inducement’ of €40m to try and convince the player to move to Old Trafford.

However, despite some of European football’s super-powers being linked with future moves for the player, Haaland has given United hope of a future deal by saying he wants to follow his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic in playing in multiple countries round Europe.

“I like his mentality and how he sees different things. I think I’ve always had that confidence, too – that’s just me,” said Haaland, in the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

“I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country – which isn’t easy – but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that.

“We’re both strikers and we’re both tall. But we have a different game. It’s hard to compare us. I am who I am.”

Haaland praise for Solskjaer

Haaland also had warm words of praise for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having worked under his countryman during his formative years at Molde.

On how the Norwegian aided his development, he said: “I arrived at Molde as a young kid, and he helped me a lot. He was a good finisher, and helped me with striking skills and different finishing methods. He’s been important in my career.”

The full interview with Haaland will appear in the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine which is in the shops from Thursday, March 5.

Graeme Souness, meanwhile, believes Chelsea could launch a sensational move to sign a Manchester United star this summer.