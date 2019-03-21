Manchester United are reportedly free to chase Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho with no clause in his contract ruling out a move.

There had been reports that Manchester City had stipulated in their sale of Sancho to Borussia Dortmund that the youngster could not be sold on to any Manchester club, with United the team the clause was obviously aimed towards, but that has proven to be the case.

The Evening Standard reports that the 18-year-old could well be available in the summer at the right price, with United said to be readying a huge £80m swoop for the England star.

City sold Sancho to Dortmund back in 2017 for a £9.1m fee and have a buy-back option on the player, who refused to pen a new deal at the Etihad at the time.

It is claimed that United were interested in taking the star forward back then – but Dortmund managed to get the deal over the line.

Sancho has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists, and while Dortmund are desperate to keep him they could be tempted to sell if the right offer from United comes in.

