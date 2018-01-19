Fresh twist in Emre Can saga as Prem duo emerge as new suitors

The saga surrounding the future of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has taken yet another twist according to reports.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and has been heavily linked with moves to both Juventus and Bayern Munich in recent months.

However, the Mirror claims that Can is yet to rule out signing a new deal and staying at Anfield, but his future might depend on where Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka moves to.

Bayern are believed to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Goretzka, who is also out of contract in the summer. The Bavarian club are unlikely to sign another midfielder should he join, meaning a move for Can would be off the table.

The Mirror reports that this has given Premier League leaders Manchester City the belief that they can tempt the 24-year-old to the Etihad, while Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation too.

Juventus’ chief executive Beppe Marotta confirmed yesterday that Can is one of their main summer transfer targets.

Can’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer, with the former Bayer Leverkusen star free to talk to overseas clubs.

He can sign a pre-contract with any club outside of England, and Marotta has now shown his hand.

“Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down,” Marotta said.

“So it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken.

“I can’t say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player.

“Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants.”