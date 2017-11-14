Fresh twist in Liverpool’s move for top Schalke midfielder

Liverpool have been strongly tipped to win the race for Schalke star Leon Goretzka but it would appear that the move is ‘not inevitable’.

The Reds were reported to agreed a deal to sign the Germany midfielder in January, however, Schalke director Christian Heidel claims that Goretzka’s departure from the Veltins-Arena is not certain.

The 22-year-old can leave the Bundesliga outfit on a free transfer next summer but Schalke are still hopeful that the player will pen a new contract under new coach Domenico Tedesco.

“I have faith in Leon and his advisers. We remain in the race,” Heidel told Kicker.

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has also confirmed the Italian club’s interest in Goretzka, along with that of a Reds midfielder: “Emre Can and Leon Goretzka are two players with expiring contracts and I don’t hide the fact that we are following them both, like many other teams. The will of the players will be decisive.”

It is rumoured that Can will opt to join Juve but that could lead to an agreement between them and Liverpool that the reigning Serie A champions then leave the door open for the Reds to land one of their targets in Goretzka in the New Year.

Goretzka remains one of the most sought after young players in Europe and has also been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, but it would appear that Jurgen Klopp’s men still lead the race.

