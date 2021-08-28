Fresh twist causes ‘tense’ Chelsea situation, as €50m transfer hopes fade

Chelsea’s transfer battle for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has become a tense situation amid the Spanish club’s demands, a report claims.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel’s team did not require much surgery in this summer’s transfer window. However, the German has addressed his need for a new striker by signing £97.5m-rated Romelu Lukaku. Now, a new defender is on his radar amid the prospect of Kurt Zouma leaving for West Ham.

As for who could come into Stamford Bridge, France international Kounde is a key target.

The 22-year-old only recently entered his country’s senior fold, but doing so has increased his stature and profile.

As such, he would prove an exciting buy for Chelsea. Multiple reports earlier this week claimed that the Blues are close to agreeing a deal with Sevilla.

In a fresh twist, though, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the situation has become “tense”.

While Chelsea are willing to submit a €50million (£43million) bid for Kounde, Sevilla want more for their star man.

As a result, talks between the two clubs are continuing via transfer intermediaries, with Chelsea hoping to find a solution.

Still, Romano adds that Kounde wants – and is “pushing” for – the move to London.

Kounde was reportedly an earlier target for Tottenham, but they have signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui spoke about Kounde’s situation in a press conference on Friday.

Sevilla prepared for Kounde transfer

He said: “The Sevilla coach must be prepared for all issues.

“These guys have their share of the market. What is going to happen I don’t know. If Jules leaves we are left with two centre-backs.

“If it happens, we have full confidence in [sporting director] Monchi. There is little time left, and nothing is simple. Our focus is 100% on the Elche game.”

Kounde, who won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020, has made 91 appearances for the La Liga club.

