Manchester United are reportedly struggling to reach a compromise with Real Madrid over a transfer fee to sign defender Raphael Varane.

Reports on Thursday claimed that a transfer is imminent after the Red Devils blew Real out of the water with the financial package they offered the France defender. However, it’s now claimed that a major issue is currently stopping the deal progressing.

The Daily Mirror states that there is a £10million disparity between what Madrid are demanding and what United are willing to pay.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs. However, Madrid want £50m, while United are only willing to pay £40m.

The central defender is out of contract next summer, hence Real’s decision to try and cash in. The 28-year-old did receive a new contract offer from the Spanish giants prior to Euro 2020 but has yet to respond, amid talk he wants a fresh challenge.

United are hoping that Real will soon realise that the player wants out and will eventually drop down to the £40m mark.

Varane has spent a decade of his career at Los Blancos. He has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during that time.

However, things are changing at the Bernabeu, with legendary defender Sergio Ramos already allowed to move on.

Alaba keen on Varane link-up

Former Bayern Munich star David Alaba has replaced Ramos and he still hopes to play alongside Varane this season.

When asked about the Frenchman, Alaba told Football Espana: “Varane? Yes, I would like to (play with him), of course.

“He has had many years as an excellent centre-back…great.

“I would have loved to play with Sergio Ramos, with his top category football, to learn with him.”

Varane is expected to return to Madrid’s training ground in the next few days. However, he’s given no indication that he intends to stay.

It now appears that a switch to Old Trafford depends on which club buckles first over the fee.

