Friends again? Neymar & Cavani enjoy a moment vs Bayern

It may only be a hug, but it’s a start. Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Edison Cavani were pictured sharing a moment during their Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

The two forwards both contributed goals in PSG’s 3-0 victory over the German champions on Wednesday evening and appeared to have cleared the air over the penalty incident.

The pair have been in the headlines since the club’s 2-0 victory over Olympique Lyonnais after clashing over penalty duties.

Cavani has been the club’s long serving penalty taker, but since the arrival of the world’s most expensive player in summer, it was obvious he would have something to say.

PSG are unbeaten in all competitions this season having won six and drawn one in the league as well as winning both of their group games in Europe.