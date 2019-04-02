Friends make shock revelation about who Solskjaer supported growing up

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supported Liverpool growing up, some of his childhood peers have revealed.

The Red Devils have had a remarkable upturn in form since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho, with Solskjaer winning 15 of his 20 games in all competitions.

While in the past he has said he will ‘never confirm’ who he supports, his former coach at Clausenengen – Stig Flemmen – believes it is no secret.

Hegrew up with Solskjaer and played against him as a teenager for their rivals Kristiansund, and told SunSport: “I lived in the same area as him and we were always arguing about the teams.

“Where we grew up it was all English football. We all used to argue about it.

“But I had the better choice – he has to admit it now. I was right!”

Clausenengen’s current leader, Jan Trygve Pedersen, who played with Solskjaer as a teenager and a young adult, quipped: “Maybe he had a Liverpool poster over his bed when he was 10.”