Fringe Manchester United man admits he’s open to possible exit

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has sent a message to Jose Mourinho over his lack of game time and admitted he is open to a return to his homeland in January.

The Italian defender has been used sparingly by Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese coach’s reign and has made just two starts for the club this season.

Darmian was the subject of interest from Serie A clubs during both last winter and this summer’s transfer window, but ended up staying at Old Trafford.

However, speaking about his future at a press conference ahead of Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Macedonia, Darmian admitted he hasn’t played as much as he would’ve liked for United.

“I made a choice (to come to Manchester United) and I don’t regret it,’ Darmian said. “Of course it’s normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I’ll keep doing it.

“I don’t always watch Italian football and I don’t know what will happen in future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day.”

Darmian has, however, praised the work of Mourinho, saying he hopes to get another chance in the side soon.

“Mourinho has been coaching me for two years and he’s tried to bring his ideas to the team,” Darmian added. “He’s very hungry, he has a huge desire to win trophies and he transmits that hunger and desire to the team.

“Things are going very well for the team and we hope to continue like this.”

The former Torino full-back joined United in July 2015 for a fee of £12.7million.