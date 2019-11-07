Manchester United eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Partizan to qualify from Group L in the Europa League.

Marcus Rashford missed two great early opportunities to give United the lead but hit his first shot wide before his second was snuffed out by Vladimir Stojkovic in goal for Partizan, after he was set up by great work from Juan Mata.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 22nd minute as Rashford found Mason Greenwood in the area who took a great first touch before wrong-footing Stojkovic to fire home.

United did occasionally look vulnerable on the break, with Partizan easily breaking through on a couple of occasions but unable to finish.

Anthony Martial doubled the host’s lead on the half hour with a typical dancing run and prodded finish into the Partizan net.

The Frenchman could have had a brace a minute later but lifted his shot over the bar when through on goal.

After missing three or four good chances, Rashford did eventually get on the scoresheet, as Ashley Young rolled the ball into his path before the striker smashed it into the roof of the net.

Scott Mctominay hobbled off with 15 minutes to play to sour an otherwise commanding performance at Old Trafford.

Heres how it all unfolded.