Front three on fire as Man Utd finish off Bournemouth in non-stop thriller

Manchester United eventually finished off Bournemouth with a 5-2 win at Old Trafford after one of the games of the Premier League season.

After Junior Stanislas’ shock opener, United put themselves in full control before the break with goals from each of their front three.

However, a topsy-turvy second period saw Bournemouth fight back before the Cherries were eventually finished off.

United fell behind after 16 minutes at Old Trafford through Stanislas’ fine finish.

The midfielder picked up the loose ball on the byline after his initial effort was blocked before nutmegging Harry Maguire and firing past David De Gea at his near post.

However, the hosts were level 13 minutes later through Mason Greenwood.

A quick counter saw Bruno Fernandes pick out the youngster on the edge of the box and his strike proved too powerful for Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal.

United had turned the match around by the 35th minute, with referee Mike Dean pointing to the spot after Adam Smith handled.

Marcus Rashford, rather than Fernandes, stepped up to take the penalty and sent a low strike past Ramsdale, who had gone the right way.

The Red Devils’ stunning comeback continued as Martial curled a beautiful effort into the top corner just before the break.

Both Rashford and the Frenchman hit 20 goals in all competitions with their first-half goals – the first time a pair of United players have managed that since Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez in the 2010-11 campaign.

Eric Bailly was brought on at the break for the presumably injured Victor Lindelof and soon had an impact, albeit not the one he wanted.

While focus was on fellow substitute Arnaut Danjuma hitting the post for the visitors, video assistant referee Lee Mason was analysing a potential handball against the Ivory Coast international.

Dean awarded a penalty after several minutes of delay and Joshua King fired home to give Bournemouth hope, with Danjuma seeing an equaliser ruled out for offside soon after.

The Red Devils restored their two-goal advantage as Greenwood rattled home his 15th goal of the season.

The 18-year-old took on Diego Rico before firing into the top left corner with his right foot, which was eventually given after a slight delay for a potential offside in the build-up to the goal.

And the hosts moved into a 5-2 lead just before the hour mark through Fernandes’ free-kick.

The Portugal international found the bottom corner with a powerful effort despite another delay by VAR as Nemanja Matic was adjudged to have just stayed onside.