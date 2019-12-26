Front three punish woeful defending as Man Utd smash Newcastle

Manchester United’s front three of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford all got on the scoresheet as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Matty Longstaff stunned the home crowd by scoing for the second time against United this season, before Dwight Gayle missed a great chance to double Newcastle’s lead.

But United then started to get a grip on the game and Anthony Martial levelled the scores as he beat Martin Dubravka at his near post, when the Toon goalkeeper should perhaps have done better.

Mason Greenwood then gave the home side the lead with a bullet shot, which was deflected past Dubravka into the roof of the net.

Marcus Rashford then scored United’s third as his towering header beat the Newcastle keeper after a fine run and pinpoint cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Martial got his second of the game soon after the break after another defensive lapse gifted him the ball, for him to bear down on goal and dink the ball over the onrushing Dubravka.

United have now moved to within a point of sixth placed Sheffield United, ahead of a trip to Burnley on Saturday.