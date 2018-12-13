Jose Mourinho was quick to cut an interviewer in his tracks after the Manchester United boss got irked by a question of the club’s January transfer window intentions.

The United manager was already in a sour mood having seen his side turned over 2-1 by Valencia, before afterwards asking fans and pundits for a more realistic approach in judging the club’s expectations.

Mourinho suggested after the game that limits within his squad meant he’d hardly have selected a different XI even if their qualification had depended on it – the club already guaranteed progress to the knockout stages regardless of the outcome of the match at the Mestalla.

The Portuguese boss made eight changes from the side that beat Fulham 4-1 on the weekend, with only Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Phil Jones retaining their place in the starting XI – the latter having a night to forget after scoring a comedy own goal after sliding the ball past Sergio Romero in the visitors’ goal.

The defeat ensured United finish second in Group H and now face a potentially tricky clash in the last 16, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG among their potential opponents.

But with that match not until February, United could in theory, have a stronger squad to call on by then, should they make a series of splashes in the January transfer market.

Being interviewed on BT Sport after the Valencia loss, Mourinho was asked: “I give you one player for Christmas, what position in the team would you take a player now?”

The 55-year-old responded plainly: “You can’t do that, it’s a hypothetical thing, because you can’t do that.”

And that response led to the interview coming to an abrupt end, before Mourinho concluded by trying to relieve some of the palpable tension by hailing his side’s European campaign.

“Job done in a difficult group. I don’t think we were brilliant in this group phase but we did enough points to qualify,” he added.

“We did enough points with the squad we have, and with the problems we have and with the injuries we have. We managed to come here tonight and be already qualified.”