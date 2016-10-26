Frozen-out defender ‘no longer exists in Klopp’s eyes’ – report

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will be sold in January with his relationship with Jurgen Klopp at an all-time low, French reports claim.

According to L’Equipe, the central defender ‘no longer exists in Klopp’s eyes’ and will not selected again for the first team whilst he is in charge of the club.

The Reds will consider offers for the Frenchman after being sent home from their USA tour for unprofessional conduct in the summer. He has only featured for the U23 side since.

When asked by a French reporter on the 26-year-old’s future on Monday, Klopp was non-committal.

“I hope you didn’t make the long journey here for this question because the answer is I’ve said everything about this already,” he said. “You could have read it in English newspapers.

“I’ve said everything about this in my talk with Mama. There is nothing else to say about it.

“Maybe it’s my English, you can try again but the answer is the same. There is nothing to say.”