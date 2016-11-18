Frozen-out Schweinsteiger issues Man United plea

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has reiterated his desire to play for the first team and is ready to make an impact.

The German has not played a single minute for the Red Devils during Jose Mourinho’s reign and is widely expected to leave the club in January.

However, Schweinsteiger insisted his focus is purely on Manchester United and not the ongoing speculation about his future.

“I have a contract until 2018 at Manchester United and my goal is to play for United,” Schweinsteiger told Sky Sports Germany.

“I don’t comment on rumours in the media, I don’t judge rumours. My only goal is to play at Old Trafford and I will give all I have in every training session to get a chance.

“All is going well and I am training with the first team squad. It’s a lot of fun and if the team need me then I will be there and help them.”