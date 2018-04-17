Frozen out Spurs star set for rare chance against Brighton

Toby Alderweireld is set to be brought out of the cold for Tottenham’s trip to face Brighton on Tuesday evening.

The Belgian defender has not played in the Premier League since October, while he has also been not been involved in any of the last three matchday squads.

The player’s future at the club looks increasingly bleak and it would be no shock to see Alderweireld sold this summer after he failed to agree a new deal with the club.

Tottenham face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend and confirming the player could get a rare chance against the Seagulls on Tuesday, Pochettino said: “Yes, Toby is going to be involved in the squad and then I will decide if he is going to play or not.

Danny Rose (calf) and Harry Winks (ankle) will still be missing, but Fernando Llorente is in contention after missing the defeat to Manchester City due to personal reasons.

Tottenham squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Trippier, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Foyth, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Moura, Lamela, Llorente, Kane.

