Frustrated Arsenal man sent major transfer warning, with ‘brilliant’ rival to inflict same pain at Newcastle

A former England international has explained why Emile Smith Rowe should be wary about leaving Arsenal for Newcastle United, despite the 23-year-old’s recent struggles at the Emirates.

Smith Rowe got Arsenal fans very excited when he broke into the Gunners’ first team in the 2020-21 campaign, which followed loan spells at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town. The attacking midfielder registered four goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to eventual winners Villarreal.

It was the following season where Smith Rowe really began to shine, as he notched 10 goals in the league alone. However, the Hale End academy graduate failed to build on that record last term, as he had to undergo groin surgery early on in the campaign and never managed to get back into Arteta’s starting eleven after that.

Smith Rowe is a victim of Arsenal’s success, as Arteta is now able to select the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in midfield, leaving no room for the three-cap England international.

Recent reports have claimed Smith Rowe to be a target for Newcastle, who could look to rescue him in January and aim to get him back to his best.

That rumour took a hit on Thursday when trusted reporter David Ornstein revealed he ‘isn’t aware of Newcastle pursuing Smith Rowe’, though he did admit the player’s situation is ‘one to watch’.

READ MORE: Arsenal wonderkid sends clear message to Arteta amid links to La Liga outfit

Nevertheless, former Aston Villa and England attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has given his verdict on Newcastle’s prospective swoop for Smith Rowe.

While the pundit concedes that Smith Rowe would pick up more minutes at St James’ Park, the transfer would still be a risk due to Eddie Howe already being able to rely on top midfielders including Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock.

Arsenal outcast would only be ‘squad player’ at Newcastle – pundit

“I think he’s at the level [to play for Newcastle], definitely,” Agbonlahor said in an interview with Football Insider.

“He can be a good squad player for Newcastle.

“But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start.

“Let’s not forget, Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position. He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone.

“They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area.

“If he came to Newcastle, he’d have to fight for a position. It’s not going to be guaranteed [that he starts].

“I think he has more chance of playing at Newcastle, though. Arteta just doesn’t seem to fancy him, for whatever reason.

“He’s wasting away his best years by sitting there, not playing.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been backed to leave Arsenal and Manchester United disappointed by winning the race for an electric winger.