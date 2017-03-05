Frustrated Bellerin questions Arsenal desire after Liverpool loss

Hector Bellerin has called on his Arsenal colleagues to prove their desire after the Gunners’ recent poor form continued at Liverpool.

Arsenal have endured a tough few weeks, seeing themselves ousted from the Premier League top four and all-but eliminated from the Champions League, culminating in a dismal 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Arsene Wenger’s decision to drop 20-goal top scorer Alexis Sanchez to the bench has commanded the headlines, but Bellarin has instead insisted it’s time the players took some responsibility.

“We’re very frustrated with how the game went,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“After the tough weeks we’ve had the team should have gone onto the pitch, motivated and ready from the start.

“In the first half it didn’t feel like we were ready and then we went 2-0 down. We got one goal back and had a chance to make it 2-2 but sometimes it’s too late.”

“We need to realise that it’s just not the way to go. We need to push harder, to start the games with a better attitude and just go for it because we showed that when we go for it and want something we can do it.

“It doesn’t matter about the other team, when we have the ball and push hard, we can score goals.

“It’s up to us to start the games with that desire, that motivation, and then we can get good results.”